Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 72,044 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 72,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.97% of Ralph Lauren worth $99,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Michael A. George purchased 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at $398,974.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

