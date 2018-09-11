Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Pra Group Inc (PRAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Pra Group worth $98,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Pra Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

In other news, Director Geir Olsen sold 119,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $4,474,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $50,650.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,478 shares of company stock worth $11,919,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pra Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.58. Pra Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.17 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 6.41%. research analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

