Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $96.51 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Diamondback Energy worth $96,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.62. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $175.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $106,878.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,972 shares of company stock worth $768,014 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

