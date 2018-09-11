Dignity (DTY) Given New GBX 950 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Dignity (LON:DTY) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,100 ($14.33) to GBX 950 ($12.37) in a report issued on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Dignity from GBX 1,050 ($13.68) to GBX 1,250 ($16.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

DTY opened at GBX 976.25 ($12.72) on Monday. Dignity has a 12-month low of GBX 734.92 ($9.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,777 ($36.17).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.64 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre?arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

