Diageo plc (DEO) Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.06% of Diageo worth $947,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,157,000 after acquiring an additional 586,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,365,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Diageo by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,086,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,129,000 after buying an additional 205,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,674,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,074,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

DEO opened at $139.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.99 and a 52-week high of $151.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.1297 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

