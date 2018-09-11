Deutz (DEZ) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DEZ. Commerzbank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. HSBC set a €8.60 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.72 ($10.14).

DEZ opened at €7.24 ($8.41) on Monday. Deutz has a 12-month low of €5.80 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €8.25 ($9.59).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

