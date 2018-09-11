Deutsche Bank Downgrades MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (MCHVY) to Hold

MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $39.11.

Get MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR alerts:

About MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, the related hotel and resort facilities, and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.