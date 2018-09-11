Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. Raises Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.0% of Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intel by 2,860.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 9,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Intel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 379,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Intel by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 203,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 984,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 221,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,077 shares of company stock worth $205,757. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morningstar set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

INTC opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

