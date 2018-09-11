Cynosure Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 385.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,615,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,742,000 after acquiring an additional 592,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 21,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

In other news, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 148,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,636,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 498,048 shares of company stock worth $6,136,988. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 159.74%. research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.