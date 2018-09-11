Cynosure Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,690,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,859,000 after purchasing an additional 137,060 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $966,634.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $18,033,322.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,875,281.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,969 shares of company stock worth $29,913,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.