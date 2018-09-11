Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 194.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,583 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,754,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,223,000 after buying an additional 213,537 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,247,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,920,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,388,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after buying an additional 143,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “$49.85” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

