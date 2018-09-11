Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 62,756 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 578.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,756 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 226,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $1,286,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,090. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. MED upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

