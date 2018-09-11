Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 145,554 Shares of H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 305.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of H & R Block worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in H & R Block during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in H & R Block during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in H & R Block during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 461.55% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 33.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on H & R Block from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on H & R Block from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on H & R Block from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H & R Block from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,657.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

