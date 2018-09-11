Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20,983 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.5% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.3% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Netflix by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,391,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.57, for a total transaction of $294,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,274.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,830 shares of company stock worth $151,466,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $348.41 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $176.55 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.29.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.