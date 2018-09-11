CSI Compressco (CCLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCLP. ValuEngine raised CSI Compressco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.13 million. analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -64.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,095,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 468,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 196,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168,218 shares in the last quarter. 26.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

