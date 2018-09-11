Critical Comparison: FireEye (FEYE) & Xerox (XRX)

FireEye (NYSE: XRX) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get FireEye alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FireEye and Xerox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye 0 10 10 0 2.50 Xerox 0 3 4 0 2.57

FireEye currently has a consensus target price of $19.61, suggesting a potential upside of 27.01%. Xerox has a consensus target price of $36.70, suggesting a potential upside of 35.52%. Given Xerox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xerox is more favorable than FireEye.

Dividends

Xerox pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. FireEye does not pay a dividend. Xerox pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xerox has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

FireEye has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xerox has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of FireEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Xerox shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of FireEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xerox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FireEye and Xerox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye $751.09 million 4.01 -$303.69 million ($1.09) -14.17 Xerox $10.27 billion 0.67 $195.00 million $3.48 7.78

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than FireEye. FireEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xerox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FireEye and Xerox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye -37.13% -25.26% -7.29% Xerox 1.22% 16.63% 5.59%

Summary

Xerox beats FireEye on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions. It also offers security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, and FireEye Helix platform; and forensics and investigation products, such as Threat Analytics Platform and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. In addition, the company provides Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution and managed Defense/FireEye-as-a-Service offering; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. Further, it offers professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. The company serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services. The company also provides desktop monochrome and color printers, and multifunction printers; copiers, digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; graphic communications and commercial printers; inkjet presses; and FreeFlow portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration of print jobs processing. In addition, it sells paper products, wide-format systems, and global imaging systems network integration solutions. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.