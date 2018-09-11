Critical Analysis: IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) vs. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT)

IntelGenx Technologies (NASDAQ: INNT) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -15.24, meaning that its share price is 1,624% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntelGenx Technologies $5.20 million 10.24 -$3.05 million ($0.04) -18.75 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals $1.88 million 86.01 -$7.92 million N/A N/A

IntelGenx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Innovate Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntelGenx Technologies -202.88% -214.48% -51.00% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals -166.63% -1,098.06% -304.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IntelGenx Technologies and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

IntelGenx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.38%. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 458.21%. Given Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovate Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

Summary

IntelGenx Technologies beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, develops novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2012 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing various products, including INT0037/2013, INT0039/2013, INT0040/2013, INT0042/2015, INT0036/2013, and INT0044/2016 based on three delivery platform technologies, which consist of VersaFilm, an oral film technology; VersaTab, a multilayer tablet technology; and AdVersa, a mucoadhesive tablet technology. The company has co-development and commercialization agreements with RedHill Biopharma Ltd.; Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.; Endo Ventures Ltd., licensing, development, and supply agreement with Chemo Group; and development agreement with Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease. In addition, the company holds global rights for INN-329, a formulation of secretin that is used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures that is in Phase 3 clinical trial. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

