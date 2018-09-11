Critical Analysis: 58.com (WUBA) & Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

58.com (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get 58.com alerts:

This table compares 58.com and Alphabet Inc Class C’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com $1.54 billion 6.47 $211.89 million $1.33 51.20 Alphabet Inc Class C $110.86 billion 7.31 $12.66 billion N/A N/A

Alphabet Inc Class C has higher revenue and earnings than 58.com.

Profitability

This table compares 58.com and Alphabet Inc Class C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com 14.21% 8.07% 5.60% Alphabet Inc Class C 13.16% 18.24% 14.32%

Risk & Volatility

58.com has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet Inc Class C has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 58.com and Alphabet Inc Class C, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alphabet Inc Class C 0 2 25 0 2.93

58.com presently has a consensus price target of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.10%. Alphabet Inc Class C has a consensus price target of $1,250.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.33%. Given 58.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 58.com is more favorable than Alphabet Inc Class C.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of 58.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphabet Inc Class C beats 58.com on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 58.com

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The company's platform provides various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, yellow pages, and other local services categories. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising real-time bidding, priority listing, various other lead-generation services, and display advertising. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.