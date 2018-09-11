Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Position Raised by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $718.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.95 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

