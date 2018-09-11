Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Insider Bradley Harlan Borggard Purchases 15,000 Shares

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) insider Bradley Harlan Borggard purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.87 per share, with a total value of C$103,050.00.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$7.15 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12-month low of C$6.66 and a 12-month high of C$11.81.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of C$931.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$942.60 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 27th.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

