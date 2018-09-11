Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn (GLDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn (NASDAQ:GLDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years.

Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

