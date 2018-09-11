Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rev Group (REVG) Price Target to $16.00

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MED assumed coverage on shares of Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rev Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rev Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $14.23 on Friday. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $882.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Rev Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Rev Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other Rev Group news, Director John Canan bought 5,040 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,841.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,438.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,040 shares of company stock worth $112,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

