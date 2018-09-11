Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Holdings Cut by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,646,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409,997 shares during the quarter. Corporate Office Properties Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $47,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,387,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,017 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 487.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,227,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 802,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,004,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,868.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,636.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

