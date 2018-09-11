Contrasting Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTGX) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Protagonist Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.41 million ($0.21) -15.71 Protagonist Therapeutics $20.06 million 9.22 -$36.95 million ($2.09) -4.17

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protagonist Therapeutics. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagonist Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Protagonist Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 69.70%. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.83%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.67% -31.06% Protagonist Therapeutics -56.92% -24.16% -17.26%

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats Catalyst Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3. The company is also developing CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of refractory infantile spasms; and CPP-109, a vigabatrin tablet. It has license agreements with Northwestern University, New York University and the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis. It is also developing an oral peptide targeting a GI condition other than IBD. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

