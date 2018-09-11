Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.37.

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A stock opened at $212.06 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $197.32 and a 12-month high of $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.03.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,031,000 after buying an additional 1,629,361 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 748,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,208,000 after buying an additional 521,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,987,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,747,000 after buying an additional 345,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,969,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,489,000 after buying an additional 337,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,124,000 after buying an additional 295,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

