Consolidated Edison (ED) Given a $81.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) has been given a $81.00 price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.65. 11,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,147,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $177,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 383.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 293,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

