Concordia International (CXRX) & Jaguar Health (JAGX) Head-To-Head Survey

Concordia International (NASDAQ: JAGX) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Concordia International alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Concordia International and Jaguar Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concordia International 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Concordia International has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Health has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concordia International and Jaguar Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concordia International $626.17 million 0.02 -$1.59 billion $0.18 1.06 Jaguar Health $4.36 million 7.54 -$21.96 million N/A N/A

Jaguar Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concordia International.

Profitability

This table compares Concordia International and Jaguar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concordia International -253.71% N/A -0.48% Jaguar Health -664.21% -116.49% -48.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Concordia International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Jaguar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Jaguar Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Concordia International beats Jaguar Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concordia International

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Macrobid/Macrodantin to treat bladder infections, such as cystitis and urinary tract infections; Tetroxin drug for severe hypothyroid states; Eltroxin, levothyroxine sodium that treats patients with an underactive thyroid gland; and Fucithalmic, a topical gel treatment for patients suffering with a bacterial infection of the surface lining of the front of the eye. The Concordia North America segment provides Donnatalm, which is used as adjunctive therapy for irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran, an anti-seizure drug indicated for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; and Plaquenil and Plaquenil AG to treat rheumatoid arthritis and manage the complications of lupus, as well as suppress acute attacks from certain strains of malaria. This segment also offers photodynamic therapy with Photofrin for the treatment of certain forms of cancer that combines a photosensitizing agent with a specific type of laser that emits an exact wavelength of light and power to target cancer cells. The company sells its products through direct sales and local partnerships. The company was formerly known as Concordia Healthcare Corp. and changed its name to Concordia International Corp. in 2016. Concordia International Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Its human health product pipelines include Mytesi, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea, as well as for the supportive care for inflammatory bowel disease; formulation of crofelemer that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, congenital diarrheal disorders, and irritable bowel syndrome – diarrhea predominant diseases; and SB-300, a second-generation anti-secretory agent for multiple indications, including cholera. The company's animal health product candidates comprise Canalevia, an animal prescription drug product candidate intended for treatment of various forms of diarrhea in dogs; and Equilevia is Jaguar's non-prescription product for total gut health in equine athletes. In addition, the company's products include Neonorm Calf and Neonorm Foal. Jaguar Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.