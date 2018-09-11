Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,330 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Concho Resources worth $36,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,994 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXO opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.01. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $112.08 and a twelve month high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXO. ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other news, Director Mark B. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,818.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

