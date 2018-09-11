Comparing FibroGen (FGEN) and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY)

FibroGen (NASDAQ: IMMY) and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of FibroGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of FibroGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

FibroGen has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FibroGen and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $125.67 million 39.32 -$126.20 million ($1.73) -33.87 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals $26.77 million 2.37 -$11.98 million N/A N/A

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FibroGen.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -85.59% -22.60% -14.12% Imprimis Pharmaceuticals -28.59% -372.57% -38.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FibroGen and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 0 1 4 0 2.80 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

FibroGen currently has a consensus target price of $77.60, suggesting a potential upside of 32.42%. Given FibroGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Imprimis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

FibroGen beats Imprimis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. The company also develops and commercializes therapeutics for the ocular surface diseases. In addition, it provides patent-pending preservative-free topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100, an immunosuppressive drug that inhibits t-cell proliferation and replication in the dry eye disease (DED); SURF-200 for the patients with episodic DED; and SURF-300, a combination of a low-dose of doxycycline and a proprietary powderized triglyceride Omega-3 for the refractory DED patients with chronic DED symptoms. The company was formerly known as Transdel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2012. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

