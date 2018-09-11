Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Titan International Inc (TWI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Titan International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 710,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Titan International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 30,421 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,140,000 after buying an additional 178,189 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05. Titan International Inc has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $440.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

In related news, CFO David A. Martin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

TWI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Titan International from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Titan International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Titan International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

