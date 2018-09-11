Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Ensco Plc (ESV)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut its position in shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,772 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Ensco were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ensco by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,395,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $249,712,000 after buying an additional 2,213,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ensco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,453,455 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $221,091,000 after buying an additional 368,448 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ensco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,709,917 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $106,794,000 after buying an additional 2,730,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ensco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,312,221 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ensco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,032,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after buying an additional 980,115 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ESV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.49 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of ESV opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Ensco Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.69 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is -7.69%.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

