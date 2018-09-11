Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $582,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines Investable (EPHE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines Investable (BMV:EPHE) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines Investable were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines Investable during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines Investable during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines Investable during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines Investable during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines Investable during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000.

Shares of EPHE stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Philippines Investable has a 1-year low of $630.82 and a 1-year high of $771.00.

