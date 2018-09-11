Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $545,000 Position in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 110.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.08.

LLL opened at $209.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3 Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $180.24 and a 1 year high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. L3 Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. research analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

