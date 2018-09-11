Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $491,000 Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 115.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.32.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.