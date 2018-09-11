CME Group Inc (CME) Holdings Lifted by Highland Capital Management LP

Highland Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,212,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,115,000 after buying an additional 1,048,842 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,691,000 after buying an additional 716,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,350,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,251,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 777.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 610,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,779,000 after buying an additional 541,126 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $128.51 and a 52 week high of $177.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $42,424.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $1,367,483.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,170.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,888 shares of company stock worth $4,882,542 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.