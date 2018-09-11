CM Finance (CMFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CM Finance Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It invests primarily in middle-market companies in the U.S. The company invest through unitranche loans and standalone second and first lien loans with an emphasis on floating rate debt as well as in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies. CM Finance Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get CM Finance alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMFN. ValuEngine upgraded CM Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded CM Finance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CM Finance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of CMFN stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. CM Finance has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The investment management company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.54. CM Finance had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 million. research analysts expect that CM Finance will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CM Finance stock. Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 1,050.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares during the quarter. CM Finance accounts for 7.5% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Caxton Corp owned about 5.92% of CM Finance worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CM Finance (CMFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.