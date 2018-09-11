Civeo (CVEO) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVEO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE CVEO opened at $3.29 on Monday. Civeo has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.18 million during the quarter. Civeo had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $104,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Civeo by 186.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Civeo by 109.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 22,412 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

