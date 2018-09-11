Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 132.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,247 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of InnerWorkings worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INWK. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other InnerWorkings news, CEO Richard S. Stoddart acquired 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $52,516.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $658,684.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INWK opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $404.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $281.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.22 million. InnerWorkings had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 3.93%. equities research analysts expect that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

