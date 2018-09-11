Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 89,616 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $173,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $348,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $371,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.53). equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

