CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (CHSCL)

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

CHSCL opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

