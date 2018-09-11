Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 950 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,649,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,159,084,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,338,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,398,000 after acquiring an additional 294,789 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of State Street by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,045,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,732,000 after acquiring an additional 239,843 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 36.8% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,349,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,311,000 after acquiring an additional 631,562 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.0% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,623,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.71.

In other news, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $134,002.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,893.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $28,523.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

