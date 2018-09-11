Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 32,480 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,480 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $53,770.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,533 shares of company stock worth $812,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALG. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $257.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.40 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

