Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,890 National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

In related news, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $22,283,707.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 811,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,161.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,855.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 590,995 shares of company stock valued at $27,870,170. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

