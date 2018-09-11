Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

CQP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Scotiabank set a $41.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $38.84 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $40.01.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 266.18% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $226,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

