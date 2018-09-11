Cenovus Energy (CVE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.27.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$11.84 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.84.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.23). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.52 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.80 per share, with a total value of C$141,600.00. Also, insider Alan Craig Reid bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,061.00. Insiders purchased a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $335,541 over the last ninety days.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.