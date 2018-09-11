Cary D. Mcmillan Sells 16,993 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $422,615.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AEO stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $964.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 99.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

