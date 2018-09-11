Career Education (CECO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Career Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of CECO opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.56. Career Education has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.07.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.15 million. Career Education had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Career Education news, Director Richard D. Wang sold 250,000 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $3,802,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,001 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $79,865.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,089.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Career Education by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,361,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,368,000 after purchasing an additional 815,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Career Education by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,497,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after purchasing an additional 273,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Career Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,152,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Career Education by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,049,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 125,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in Career Education by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 893,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

