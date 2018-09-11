Career Education (CECO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Career Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.
Shares of CECO opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.56. Career Education has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.07.
In other Career Education news, Director Richard D. Wang sold 250,000 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $3,802,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,001 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $79,865.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,089.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Career Education by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,361,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,368,000 after purchasing an additional 815,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Career Education by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,497,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after purchasing an additional 273,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Career Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,152,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Career Education by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,049,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 125,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in Career Education by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 893,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
About Career Education
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.