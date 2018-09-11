Cardlytics (CDLX) vs. Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Head-To-Head Review

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and Alphabet Inc Class A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $130.37 million 3.28 -$19.64 million ($8.02) -2.63 Alphabet Inc Class A $110.86 billion 7.38 $12.66 billion $32.05 36.66

Alphabet Inc Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet Inc Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardlytics and Alphabet Inc Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Alphabet Inc Class A 0 4 30 0 2.88

Cardlytics presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. Alphabet Inc Class A has a consensus target price of $1,324.02, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Alphabet Inc Class A.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Alphabet Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics N/A N/A N/A Alphabet Inc Class A 13.16% 18.24% 14.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Alphabet Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet Inc Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphabet Inc Class A beats Cardlytics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

