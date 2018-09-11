Caption Management LLC Invests $451,000 in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Stock

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,139,000 after purchasing an additional 133,035 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 28,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

GVA stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.70 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claes Bjork acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.25 per share, for a total transaction of $287,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

