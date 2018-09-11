Caption Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 30.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,495,000 after purchasing an additional 858,154 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 36.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,284,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 885,813 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Redfin by 258.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,144 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,769,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,848,000 after purchasing an additional 181,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,737,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 148,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Bornstein sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,176.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,644. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.05 and a beta of -2.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

